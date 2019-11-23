Bluefield Advances to Class AA Semifinals

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Friday’s Class AA quarterfinal between Keyser and Bluefield!
The Beavers and Golden Tornado met at this stage in 2018, and the hosts quickly established through contributions on offense from Carson Deeb, Jacorian Green, and Juwaun Green. Deeb would finish with four touchdown passes in the 43-20 win.
Bluefield (11-1) will head to Fairmont Senior next week for the semifinals after the Polar Bears’ win over Frankfort. It will be the third straight year the teams have met in the postseason; Bluefield won 29-26 in the 2017 Class AA state championship game, while Fairmont Senior won 23-13 in last year’s championship.