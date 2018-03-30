Blue Ridge Funeral and Memorial Gardens to Hold Annual Easter Service

Beckley., WV (WOAY) – Blue Ridge Funeral and Memorial Garden is inviting the entire community to come out on Easter Sunday.
They will be holding their sixty-third annual Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday at 7 a.m. to celebrate the resurrection of Christ along with those lives that were lost in 2017.
A special Easter sunrise message will be delivered by Pastor Glen Kuhn along with musical performances by Tammy Trent and Sherry Williams.
Kuhn shares his favorite part of the service, “It’s a blessing to us as the families get together. Last year we had such a good time I’m pretty sure we had over 100 there and we have such a good time with the singing and the fellowship.”
Pastor Kuhn adds that following the service attendees are invited to participate in their catered breakfast at their banquet center.