Blue Ridge Funeral and Memorial Gardens to Hold Annual Easter Service

Beckley., WV (WOAY) – Blue Ridge Funeral and Memorial Garden is inviting the entire community to come out on Easter Sunday.

They will be holding their sixty-third annual Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday at 7 a.m. to celebrate the resurrection of Christ along with those lives that were lost in 2017.

A special Easter sunrise message will be delivered by Pastor Glen Kuhn along with musical performances by Tammy Trent and Sherry Williams.

Kuhn shares his favorite part of the service, “It’s a blessing to us as the families get together. Last year we had such a good time I’m pretty sure we had over 100 there and we have such a good time with the singing and the fellowship.”

Pastor Kuhn adds that following the service attendees are invited to participate in their catered breakfast at their banquet center.

