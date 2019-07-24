Blue Jays Win Tuesday Over Yankees

Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield has now won back-to-back contests, after opening their three-game series with a 10-1 win over division leaders Pulaski.

Starting pitcher Jol Concepcion set the tone early, retiring the first nine batters faced; he would finish with eight strikeouts in six innings. The Blue Jays would add runs at a consistent rate throughout the night, including home runs from Davis Schneider and Scotty Bradley.

Princeton was also victorious Tuesday, holding off a late rally to beat Elizabethton 8-3 and return above .500. Jake Guenther batted 3-4 with three RBI, including a two-run home run in the eighth inning. Diego Infante, Nick Schnell, and Gionti Turner also brought in runs for the Rays. who like Bluefield have won their last two.

In the Prospect League, the East Division won 11-2 over the West in the annual All-Star Game. The three West Virginia Miners named to the East squad all took part; Matt Rubayo batted 3-5 with a solo home run in the fifth inning, while Nick Turnbull pitched a scoreless sixth inning. The Miners return home Friday for a doubleheader with Terre Haute.