Blue Jays Take Mercer Cup Lead

WOAY – The Bluefield Blue Jays returned home Thursday night with a 2-1 win over Princeton, giving the Blue Jays a 4-3 lead in the 2019 Mercer Cup.

The hosts opened the scoring in the fourth inning on a Davis Schneider solo home run, but the Rays would answer in the 6th inning, as Jake Guenther’s double allowed Nick Schnell to tie the game. Bluefield’s winning run came in the bottom of the sixth as Steward Berroa hit a solo home run.

Felipe Castaneda, who started the game on the mound for Bluefield, struck out four in 5.1 innings, while Jayden Murray struck out nine for Princeton.

The current three-game series continues Friday at Bowen Field. The Blue Jays can clinch the 2019 Mercer Cup if they win both Friday and Saturday.