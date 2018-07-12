Blue Jays Stop Skid With Thursday Win

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – After giving up leads on Tuesday & Wednesday, the Bluefield Blue Jays held on Thursday to win 5-3 over Princeton at Hunnicutt Field.

The Blue Jays opened the scoring in the third inning on a Dom Abbadessa single that scored Rafael Lantigua, before adding a second run on a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. They would jump out to a 4-0 lead before Princeton cut into the lead; the Rays would put together a two-run ninth-inning rally that would fall short.

Davis Schneider led Bluefield with three RBI on 1-2 batting, including a sixth-inning home run. Wander Franco batted 2-4 with one RBI and one run for the Rays. Princeton leads the 2018 Mercer Cup series 3-2.

The two ball clubs will meet each other at Bowen Field Friday evening.