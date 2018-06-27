Blue Jays, Rays Split Mercer Cup Doubleheader

WOAY – After rain postponed Monday’s game, the Princeton Rays & Bluefield Blue Jays began their 2018 Mercer Cup series with a doubleheader Tuesday at Bowen Field.

Game one saw Princeton take the early lead on a Jordan Qsar home run in the first inning, but Bluefield rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the frame. A solo home run from Luis De Los Santos in the second inning was the go-ahead run for the Blue Jays, who went on to win 3-2 to improve their win streak at that moment to five games.

However, the Rays responded with a 1-0 win in the second game of the doubleheader. Wander Franco’s solo home run in the first inning proved to be the only run of the game, with four Princeton pitchers combining for eight strikeouts and seven hits. Eric Pardinho struck out five batters in four innings for the Blue Jays.

Tuesday’s results mean Bluefield (6-2) and Princeton (4-4) stay first & second, respectively, in the Appalachian League’s East Division. The Rays return to Hunnicutt Field Thursday for a series with Bristol, while the Blue Jays will visit Greeneville.