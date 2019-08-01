Blue Jays, Rays Both Win Wednesday

Bluefield, WV & Princeton, WV (WOAY) – The Bluefield Blue Jays and Princeton Rays each held off late rallies to win their respective home matchups Wednesday evening in Mercer County.

Coming off Tuesday’s win over Kingsport, the Blue Jays used a four-run third inning to take the lead over the Mets, adding several more runs before Kingsport rallied with three runs in the eighth and ninth innings combined. However, Bluefield’s defense responded to preserve the 7-5 win, giving the Blue Jays the chance for a sweep Thursday. Six different players brought in runs for the hosts, including Eric Rivera, who batted 3-4.

After falling behind early, Princeton tied their matchup with Johnson City before posting three runs in the fourth and holding on to win 6-5 over the Cardinals. Aldenis Sanchez batted 2-4 with two RBI for the Rays, who were shut out Tuesday night by Johnson City. Princeton goes for the series win Thursday at Hunnicutt Field.

In the Prospect League, the West Virginia Miners fell 11-4 to the Terre Haute Rex, their fourth loss to the Rex in six days. The Miners’ road trip finishes Thursday at Chillicothe.