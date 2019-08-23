Blue Jays Rally to Win 2019 Mercer Cup

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – The Bluefield Blue Jays have won the 2019 Mercer Cup series, rallying Thursday to beat Princeton 9-6 at Hunnicutt Field.

The hosts jumped out to an early lead, as Diego Infante would bring in four runs in the first two innings, helping give the Rays a 6-1 lead. However, Bluefield would chip away at the deficit, tying the game with three runs in the eighth. Three more runs in the ninth gave the Blue Jays the lead for good.

Ryan Sloniger, Davis Schneider, and D.J. Daniels each hit solo home runs for Bluefield, while it was a bases-loaded walk to put them ahead 7-6 in the 9th. Spencer Horwitz, one of the league leaders in RBI, added two with a ground-rule double in that frame as well. Horwitz and Miguel Hiraldo each had three RBI for the Blue Jays.

The result officially eliminates Princeton from playoff contention. Both teams are on the road this weekend; Princeton is at Greeneville, while Bluefield visits Kingsport.