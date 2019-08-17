Blue Jays Keep Reds Scoreless in Home Win

Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – With the regular season winding down, every game matters more for those who want to reach the Appalachian League playoffs.

Bluefield rebounded from a tough loss Thursday to defeat Greeneville 4-0 Friday evening at Bowen Field, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Leonardo Jimenez brought in two runs on a third-inning single, while Ryan Sloniger hit his seventh home run of the year. Roither Hernandez struck out nine batters in 10 innings, as the Blue Jay pitchers held Greeneville to three hits.

Princeton, meanwhile, fell behind early against Bristol as the Pirates went on to win 8-3. Jake Guenther recorded two RBI for the Rays, while the four pitchers combined for seven strikeouts. Both Mercer County clubs stay at home through Tuesday.