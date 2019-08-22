Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports Blue Jays Force Deciding Game for Mercer Cup
SportsSports News

Blue Jays Force Deciding Game for Mercer Cup

Matt DigbyBy Aug 21, 2019, 23:57 pm

10
0

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – The Princeton Rays had the chance to win the 2019 Mercer Cup Wednesday night at Hunnicutt Field, but Bluefield’s rally gave the Blue Jays a 7-2 victory to even the series at five games apiece.

Princeton scored first in the third inning on a Jake Guenther RBI triple, but Bluefield quickly answered in the fourth with a solo home run from Spencer Horwitz. The Blue Jays took the lead the following inning, adding more four more runs in the sixth.

Justin Ammons batted 4-5 with two RBI for the Blue Jays, while PK Morris and Ryan Sloniger each hit home runs in addition to Horwitz. Guenther batted 2-4 for Princeton, as did Diego Infante.

The 2019 Mercer Cup will be decided Thursday evening at Hunnicutt Field.

Previous Post2019 Football Preview: Liberty Raiders
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X