Blue Jays Force Deciding Game for Mercer Cup

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – The Princeton Rays had the chance to win the 2019 Mercer Cup Wednesday night at Hunnicutt Field, but Bluefield’s rally gave the Blue Jays a 7-2 victory to even the series at five games apiece.

Princeton scored first in the third inning on a Jake Guenther RBI triple, but Bluefield quickly answered in the fourth with a solo home run from Spencer Horwitz. The Blue Jays took the lead the following inning, adding more four more runs in the sixth.

Justin Ammons batted 4-5 with two RBI for the Blue Jays, while PK Morris and Ryan Sloniger each hit home runs in addition to Horwitz. Guenther batted 2-4 for Princeton, as did Diego Infante.

The 2019 Mercer Cup will be decided Thursday evening at Hunnicutt Field.