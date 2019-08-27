Blue Jays Fall to Royals

Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – The Bluefield Blue Jays lost 3-2 to Burlington Monday night in a game where both teams had opportunities to add to their run total.

The Royals opened the scoring with two in the first inning, but then ended several innings with runners left on base, many of them in scoring position. However, the Blue Jays would not fare much better, only scoring their two runs in the later innings of the game. Eric Rivera had the lone RBI for Bluefield, while Justin Ammons and Leonardo Jimenez each had two hits.

Meanwhile, the Princeton Rays won 6-2 at Pulaski, with Luis Leon hitting a two-run home run in the third inning. This series will continue Tuesday in Pulaski, with the season finale in Princeton on Wednesday. The Rays can finish with a .500 record if they win both remaining games.