Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports Blue Jays Fall in Home Opener
SportsSports News

Blue Jays Fall in Home Opener

Matt DigbyBy Jun 26, 2019, 00:08 am

0
0

Bluefield, WV & Princeton, WV (WOAY) – The Bluefield Blue Jays held their home opener Tuesday night at Bowen Field, but it was the Danville Braves who established an early lead, going on to win 9-4.

The visitors jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first two innings, before Bluefield got on the board with a solo home run from Miguel Hiraldo. PK Morris also brought in two runs for the Blue Jays, but the Braves’ ability to keep the lead made it difficult for Bluefield to cut into the deficit. This starts a week-long homestand for the Blue Jays at Bowen Field.

Also in the Appalachian League, Princeton lost 6-1 to Pulaski at Hunnicutt Field. Three runs in the fourth inning proved to the key moment for the Yankees, while their pitchers limited Princeton to three hits. This series continues with one game Wednesday at Princeton, and another game Thursday in Pulaski.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X