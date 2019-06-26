Blue Jays Fall in Home Opener

Bluefield, WV & Princeton, WV (WOAY) – The Bluefield Blue Jays held their home opener Tuesday night at Bowen Field, but it was the Danville Braves who established an early lead, going on to win 9-4.

The visitors jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first two innings, before Bluefield got on the board with a solo home run from Miguel Hiraldo. PK Morris also brought in two runs for the Blue Jays, but the Braves’ ability to keep the lead made it difficult for Bluefield to cut into the deficit. This starts a week-long homestand for the Blue Jays at Bowen Field.

Also in the Appalachian League, Princeton lost 6-1 to Pulaski at Hunnicutt Field. Three runs in the fourth inning proved to the key moment for the Yankees, while their pitchers limited Princeton to three hits. This series continues with one game Wednesday at Princeton, and another game Thursday in Pulaski.