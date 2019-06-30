Blue Jays Extend Win Streak to Three Games

Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – The Bluefield Blue Jays have now won three straight for the first time in 2019 following a 6-3 win over Burlington Saturday at Bowen Field. Miguel Hiraldo was one of the main contributors for the hosts with two RBI, including a solo home run in the third inning. Although the Royals rallied to tie the game at 3-3 in the 6th, Joseph Reyes regained the lead for the hosts with a two-run home run in the 7th. Bluefield will go for the series sweep Sunday.

The Princeton Rays, meanwhile, let an early lead slip away at Bristol, with the Pirates going on to win 8-4. Princeton did jump out to an early 3-0 lead, thanks in part to a two-run home run from Kevin Melendez. The Rays will go for a series win Sunday in Tennessee, which would take them back to a .500 record on the young season.

In the Prospect League, the West Virginia Miners have now won three of their last four after winning 8-7 at Champion City Saturday. Kyle Schaefer, Clayton Mehlbauer, and Ross Mulhall all recorded home runs for the Miners, while an RBI single from Will Harless in the 8th proved to be the deciding run. The Miners finish their series in Ohio Sunday, returning to Beckley Monday.