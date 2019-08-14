Blue Jays End Four-Game Skid

WOAY – The Bluefield Blue Jays returned to winning ways Tuesday with a 7-5 victory at Bristol, ending a string of four straight losses.

Bluefield overcame several early home runs from the Pirates to take the lead for good in the fifth inning, on a three-run home run from PK Morris. Spencer Horwitz scored twice and recorded an RBI himself, with Davis Schneider also bringing in two runs.

The Princeton Rays’ four-game win streak came to an end Tuesday following a 6-4 loss at Johnson City. The Cardinals scored in each of the first five innings, though the Rays would trim the deficit in the fifth through Jelfry Marte and Diego Infante, the latter recording his 11th home run of the year.

Both Mercer County clubs still have ground to make up in the playoff race with two weeks remaining in the regular season. They each have Wednesday off before returning home Thursday.