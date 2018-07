Bluefield – The Bluefield Blue Jays started their 2018 season 15-3 but have gone on a bit of a skid since. Saturday night the Jays suffered a tough loss to Danville 17-4. The Blue Jays would bounce back Sunday night with a 7-1 win over the Braves though.

Bluefield moves to 18-8 on the season. They’re back in action Monday versus Danville at 7.