Blob Competition Comes to Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Ace Adventures is inviting the community out to make a splash as they will be holding their annual “blob” competition.

50 teams of two will compete to see who can make the biggest splash while up in the air. Judges will look for height, style, and crowd reaction to determine a winner.

There will be three rounds and for the top three teams a cash prize of up to $100 will be awarded to the winning team.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 7th from 5-7 p.m.

Registration will begin on July 7th at 4 p.m., at Wonderland Water Park. The minimum age to join is 8 with a minimum weight at 50 lbs.