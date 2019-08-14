Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Blackhawk Mining to host job fair

Tyler Barker

COMFORT, WV Blackhawk Mining, LLC will host a job fair this Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 7:00AM to 6:00PM. The event will occur at Blackhawk’s Recruitment Center, which is located at 7180 Coal River Road, Comfort, WV. The company is looking for experienced underground miners. Open positions include, but are not limited to:
• Section Foreman
• Electrician
• Equipment Operators
• Fireboss
• General Labor

Blackhawk offers competitive pay and benefits including medical, prescription, vision, and dental coverage with no premiums. Additional benefits include 401(k) plan with a match, vacation, paid holidays, and other competitive benefits.

Interested applicants should bring their resume and mining certifications. Company representatives will be at the Recruitment Center to answer questions. If an applicant is unable to attend, but interested in applying, visit www.blackhawkmining.com and click “Employment Opportunities” to apply.

Tyler Barker

