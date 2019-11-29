Black Friday Shoppers finds the best deals in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Shoppers find the best Black Friday Deals in the Beckley area. Black Friday is the most chaotic shopping day of the year, but one shopper says it’s not about saving money it’s more of a family tradition.

“That’s really why we do it just to spend time with each other. It’s something that we enjoy doing together, so it more about being together rather than shopping, we can shop any day,” said shopper, Kara Shumate.

It is called Black Friday, but a new trend among stores is to open the day before. Kohl’s opened its doors at 5 pm on Thanksgiving day.

“Here at Kohl’s I saw a pair of boots from uggs new brand and there were like $69. That’s a really good deal with anything that has the name uggs attached to it. I find a bush of blankets for $9. Right there I see Nike stuff for $30, that’s a really good deal so I’m going to go over there. At Ulta next door I find my favorite mascara that is $27 and I found it for $10,” said shopper, Brittany Hardy.

For those looking to save on their holiday shopping while avoiding the Black Friday crowds, Cyber Monday is Dec. 2.