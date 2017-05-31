WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Black Fly Spraying Scheduled For Thursday & Friday

Rebecca FernandezBy May 31, 2017, 09:08 am

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be conducting aerial treatments for biological suppression of black flies. They will be conducting the spraying on the New, Bluestone, and Greenbrier Rivers, beginning Thursday, June 1st, in the afternoon and continuing on Friday, June 2nd, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., weather and water levels permitting.

