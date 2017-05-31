The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be conducting aerial treatments for biological suppression of black flies. They will be conducting the spraying on the New, Bluestone, and Greenbrier Rivers, beginning Thursday, June 1st, in the afternoon and continuing on Friday, June 2nd, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., weather and water levels permitting.
Home NewsWatch Local News Black Fly Spraying Scheduled For Thursday & Friday
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Black Fly Spraying Scheduled For Thursday & Friday
By Rebecca FernandezMay 31, 2017, 09:08 am468
Previous PostHow do you spell 'supercalifragilisticexpialidocious?' It's the most looked up word in WV on Google! Next PostEmpty Bowls Project Funds Distributed
Rebecca Fernandez
Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor, and has come all the way from Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Read More