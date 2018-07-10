Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Black Fly Spray Taking Place on New, Bluestone, and Greenbrier Rivers
By Daniella HankeyJul 10, 2018, 11:48 am
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- The West Virginia Department of Agriculture plans to conduct a black fly suppression treatment on Thursday, July 12 and Friday, July 13.
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be conducting aerial treatments for biological suppression of black flies on the New, Bluestone, and Greenbrier Rivers, beginning Thursday afternoon, July 12, and continuing Friday, July 13, weather and water levels permitting.
