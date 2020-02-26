Black Business and Arts Expo happening Saturday in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The very first Black Arts and Business Expo is happening this Saturday at the Beckley Art Center.

Doris Fields, otherwise known as Lady D, started the expo as a way to give herself and other black artists and vendors a chance to show the community their work and their businesses.

Fields is expecting around 13 vendors.

“And these are businesses that are trying to make it right now, and a lot of people don’t know that they are in the area or that they have a business,” Fields said. “These are your friends and family, so just come out and support or just come out and browse and see something that you may want to pick up for a birthday next month or in the summer you might want to get in touch with these people.”

The expo will be happening from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Beckley Art Center. There are still spots open for more vendors.

If you are interested in becoming one, you can call the center at (304) 253-9226.