Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Black bear season begins this weekend in some counties across West Virginia
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Black bear season begins this weekend in some counties across West Virginia

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 30, 2019, 17:08 pm

27
0

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – An increase in black bears across the State of West Virginia allows for some counties to get a head start on hunting.

According to the WV DNR, those living in McDowell, Wyoming, Mingo, and Logan counties can hunt with or without a hunting dog from August 31st through September 15th.

Those in Greenbrier, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Webster and other counties can hunt starting on September 21st through 27th.  Those in Fayette and Raleigh Counties will have to wait until October 5th through 11th.

For more information you can visit: http://www.wvdnr.gov/hunting/Regs1920/19-20_hunting_regs.pdf

Previous Post26th Annual Kids Classic Festival Kicks Off Tomorrow
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X