Black bear season begins this weekend in some counties across West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – An increase in black bears across the State of West Virginia allows for some counties to get a head start on hunting.

According to the WV DNR, those living in McDowell, Wyoming, Mingo, and Logan counties can hunt with or without a hunting dog from August 31st through September 15th.

Those in Greenbrier, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Webster and other counties can hunt starting on September 21st through 27th. Those in Fayette and Raleigh Counties will have to wait until October 5th through 11th.

For more information you can visit: http://www.wvdnr.gov/hunting/Regs1920/19-20_hunting_regs.pdf