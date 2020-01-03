Birch River Bridge Closed to Commercial Vehicles

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announces that the Birch River Bridge at the intersection of CR 1/9, Anthony Creek Road, will be limited to two axle passenger vehicles on January 9, 2020, according to Greg Hylton, District Nine Construction Engineer.

The road will be closed to large trucks and commercial vehicles from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on this date for the removal of the temporary bridge on WV 82. School buses and Emergency Vehicles will be accommodated. Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this may cause the citizens and guests to the area. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling through the work zone.