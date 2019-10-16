Billy Ray Bibb announces the release of ‘A Miner’s Family: Memories of Minden, West Virginia’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Billy Ray Bibb always had a desire to share his life’s story as a son of a coal miner and the stories he had heard from his parents, neighbors and friends about the mining town of Minden, West Virginia. This desire led him to write “A Miner’s Family Life: Memories of Minden, West Virginia” (published by AuthorHouse).

Bibb comes from a long line of West Virginian coal miners. In “A Miner’s Family Life: Memories of Minden, West Virginia,” he tells the story of his life and his family’s history and how they suffered and survived working and living in mining town in the name of what he calls “big business.”

“Dare we compare mining to slavery? In a way, yes,” Bibb says. “Although miners were not physically owned, they were mentally owned by their work. Livelihoods were owned by the company store — which was detrimental both emotionally and psychologically — making life difficult for not just the miners but their families, too.”

Bibb dedicates the publication of “A Miner’s Family Life: Memories of Minden, West Virginia” to all the miners, including the souls of those who suffered in body, mind and spirit. From the book’s proceeds, he plans to raise money for the Minden Community Center in an effort to preserve the small West Virginia town’s history.

“A Miner’s Family Life: Memories of Minden, West Virginia”

By Billy Ray Bibb

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 112 pages | ISBN 9781728300825

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 112 pages | ISBN 9781728300849

E-Book | 112 pages | ISBN 9781728300832

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Billy Ray Bibb served in the United States Navy. He lives in Scottsville, Virginia.