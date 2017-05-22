Billy Bush says infamous tape with Trump brought his daughter to tears

Advertisement



NEW YORK (ABC NEWS) – Television personality Billy Bush said that the lewd exchange from 2005 between him and Donald Trump that was caught on tape and released during the 2016 presidential election brought his teenage daughter to tears.

“There was a powerful moment, my now 16-year-old daughter called me … and she was in tears,” Bush, 45, told “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts in his first television interview since the tape was released.

“She was really upset, and I said, ‘Mary, it’s, it’s, going to be OK. You know, don’t worry,'” Bush said. “And she said, ‘No. Why were you laughing at the things that he was saying on that bus? Why were you playing along with it, Dad? It wasn’t funny.’

“I said, ‘Mary, I am sorry. And there is no good answer for that,'” Bush said.

In the 2005 video released last October by The Washington Post, Trump, then the star of NBC’s “The Apprentice,” brags about his ability to grope women because he’s “a star.”

The conversation reportedly took place while Trump and Bush were arriving on the set of “Days of Our Lives” in 2005 for an “Access Hollywood” segment about the businessman’s cameo on the soap opera.

Trump is also heard talking to Bush, then the host of “Access Hollywood,” about how he tried to have an affair with a married woman and describing how he makes moves on women.

Bush can be heard laughing and later encouraging Trump to hug actress Arianne Zucker, at the time a “Days of Our Lives” star whose appearance was discussed by Trump and Bush.

Trump dismissed the comments at the time as “locker room banter.”

“I apologize if anyone was offended,” he said in a statement.

The tape’s release provoked a flurry of criticism for Trump, who would go on to defeat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election just a few weeks later. Bush was ultimately fired from his job as an anchor of the third hour of “Today.”

