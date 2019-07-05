Billionaire Mining Entrepreneur, Chris Cline, Dies

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- Mining entrepreneur Chris Cline has reportedly passed away from a helicopter accident, Thursday afternoon.

According to Delvin Major, chief investigator with Bahamas Air Accident Investigation Department a helicopter crashed in the water off Walkers Cay in the Bahamas. Seven bodies including Cline’s has been recovered. The bodies were taken to a morgue in Freeport to go through the ID process.

Thursday evening, Governor Jim Justice tweeting his condolences to the entire Cline family.

Cathy and I are praying for his family and all those involved in this tragedy. — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) July 5, 2019

Marshall University President, Jerome Gilbert, also sending his thoughts and prayers.

Our hearts are heavy with the terrible news this evening of the passing of prominent Son of Marshall Chris Cline. Chris’s generosity to our research and athletics programs has made a mark on Marshall University. I am praying for his family. — President Gilbert (@MarshalluPres) July 5, 2019

A statement from the Royal Bahamas Police Force said the helicopter went missing shortly after leaving Big Grand Cay and authorities and local residents later found the crash site two miles off Grand Cay. Police identified those killed as four women and three men.

According to Forbes, Cline is worth an estimated 1.8 billion dollars. He was a native of West Virginia, growing up in Beckley.

As more information becomes available we’ll keep you up-to-date.