Bill would revive West Virginia film tax credits

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 27, 2019, 14:03 pm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A bill that would revive film production tax credits in West Virginia has passed the House of Delegates.

Last year Gov. Jim Justice signed legislation ending the state’s program after an audit showed the $5 million in annual credits produced little economic benefit.

Delegate Dianna Graves is the bill’s sponsor. The Kanawha County Republican says the credit is a great advertising opportunity for the state.

The bill passed on a 73-26 vote after long debate Wednesday. It now moves to the state Senate.

The bill would not revive the defunct West Virginia Film Office.

