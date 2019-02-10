Bill would cut West Virginia lawmaker pay during impasse

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers would have their pay curtailed during budget impasses under a bill passed unanimously by the state Senate.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the Senate voted 30-0 with four members absent Friday in favor of Senate Bill 263.

After five days in extended or special sessions when a state budget hasn’t been approved, the bill would stop the $150 per day most legislators receive. That would effectively cap costs for lawmakers’ pay for extended budget sessions at just over $100,000.