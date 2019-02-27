Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Bill To Reduce School Days, Change School Start And End Dates Is Dead

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 27, 2019, 14:24 pm

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – A bill that would reduce the number of school days and change the school calendar has essentially died in the legislature.

HB 2433:  Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay) stated that HB 2433, the bill reducing the school calendar from 180 to 170 days, will not be placed on the active calendar today in the House. Essentially, this means HB 2433 is dead for the remainder of the 2019 legislative session. Today is “Crossover Day,” so all bills must pass one of the two chambers in the state legislature by today in order to have a chance of passing during the 2019 legislative session.

After today, the House of Delegates will only debate bills that have been passed by the Senate this year.

Tyler Barker

