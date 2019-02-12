Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Bill to let drug felons get food stamps passes W.Va. Senate
NewsWatchPoliticsStateTop Stories

Bill to let drug felons get food stamps passes W.Va. Senate

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 12, 2019, 13:55 pm

297
0
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A bill to allow drug felons to receive food stamps has passed the West Virginia Senate.

The Senate unanimously approved the bill Tuesday. The House of Delegates has already passed the bill but now must concur on a Senate amendment that would exclude felons whose crimes involved death or injury.

The American Civil Liberties Union’s West Virginia chapter says West Virginia is one of three states with a food stamp ban for drug felons.

ACLU West Virginia executive director Joseph Cohen says in a statement West Virginians who have served their time for drug-related crimes “should not be perpetually punished. We cannot expect anyone to successfully reintegrate into society and avoid recidivism when they’re exiting the criminal justice system with both hands tied behind their back.”

Previous PostUPDATE: One Man Arrested For Murder In Raleigh County
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X