Bill To Allow Concealed Carry on W.V. Campuses Fail

AvatarBy Mar 06, 2019, 09:21 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP)- Legislation to allow people with concealed weapons permits to carry guns on West Virginia college campuses has been defeated.

The Senate judiciary committee voted Tuesday night by a narrow margin to keep the measure from going to the full Senate. The House of Delegates had passed the bill last week.

Leaders from West Virginia and Marshall universities had opposed the bill. Professors and school staffers had flooded the Capitol to lobby against it.

The bill would have carved out exemptions allowing for universities to ban firearms from stadiums with more than 1,000 seats, campus daycare centers and college law enforcement building

