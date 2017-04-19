Bill O’Reilly out at Fox News

Advertisement



NEW YORK (AP) — Bill O’Reilly has lost his job at Fox News Channel following reports that five women had been paid millions of dollars to keep quiet about harassment allegations.

21st Century Fox issued a statement Wednesday that “after a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.

He had been scheduled to return from a vacation next Monday. O’Reilly was photographed in Rome shaking Pope Francis’ hand on Wednesday.

It marks a stunning end to a near perfect marriage between a pugnacious personality and network. For two decades O’Reilly has ruled the “no spin zone” with cable news’ most popular show, and his ratings had never been higher.

Fox News Channel says “Tucker Carlson Tonight” will begin airing an hour earlier to fill the time slot vacated by Bill O’Reilly, who lost his job Wednesday after allegations that he sexually harassed women.

Starting Monday, Carlson’s show will be followed at 9 p.m. EDT by “The Five,” relocating from its afternoon slot.

“The Five” will be replaced at 5 p.m. EDT by a one-hour program hosted by Eric Bolling, to debut May 1. Next week, “Special Report with Bret Baier” will fill the 5-to-7-p.m. timeslot.

At 7 p.m. EDT, Martha MacCullum remains in place.

The departed O’Reilly’s “The Factor” will continue through this week with Dana Perino hosting Wednesday and Thursday night, and Greg Gutfield on Friday.

Rounding out the Fox prime-time lineup, “Hannity” remains at 10 p.m. EDT.

Related

Comments

comments