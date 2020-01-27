Bill introduced would change when students start and end the school year

Tyler Barker
CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A bill being introduced in the House of Delegates today would alter when students start and end the school year.

HB2433 states that, if passed, beginning for the school year 2021, students shall being no earlier than Labor Day, and end no later than Memorial Day.   Each county board of education could request to the state board of education a waiver to alter the start and end date if passed.

Although Labor and Memorial Day fall on different dates every year, the bill states no earlier than September 1, and no later than May 31, for consistency.

The full bill can be seen below:

