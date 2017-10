Advertisement



CHARLESTON– A bill that would change age guidelines for children to start preschool and kindergarten has passed the house on a 74-26 vote Tuesday.

Under current law, a child has to be 4 years old before Sept. 1 to enter into early childhood education programs; 5 years old before that date to enter kindergarten and must reach the compulsory age of 6 years old to attend school by that date.

Under the bill that date changes to July 1.

The bill passed the senate in march.

