Bill allowing Sunday liquor sales heads to W.Va. governor

By Tyler BarkerFeb 20, 2019, 12:00 pm
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia House of Delegates has agreed with a Senate amendment that will allow retail outlets to sell liquor on Sundays except when it falls on Christmas or Easter.
The House previously passed the bill and approved it with the Christmas-Easter amendment added on an 86-12 vote Tuesday without debate.
The bill, which permits liquor sales after 1 p.m. on Sundays, now goes to the governor.
