Biking Business Opens Doors In Time For Spring Season

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY)- One local business just opened their doors in time for the warm weather.

Fayetteville’s Arrowhead Bike Farm motto is Bikes, Beers and Brats. Their ready to kick off their spring and summer season! They officially re-opened for their third year during Easter weekend.

Now guest are invited to come participate in their mountain bike trails. If biking is not your thing they also have a small restaurant on sight and also have pot-belly pigs to pet and feed.

This year Arrowhead plans to start expanding their business. Michael Insani Manager For Arrowhead adds,

“Future plans that we have include the community garden where anyone can come out and have their own plot and plant whatever they like and share it with everyone.”

The hours of operation at Arrowhead are currently Thursday-Sunday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Once the weather fully turns their hours are expected to change. For more information you can visit their website here.

