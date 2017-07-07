Big Names Draw Attention in Afternoon Session

Advertisement



White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – One of the marquee groups of the Greenbrier Classic first round teed off in the afternoon. Greenbrier PGA Tour Ambassador Phil Mickelson, Greenbrier homeowner Bubba Watson, and defending Classic champion Danny Lee all got their first look at the Old White TPC’s tournament conditions at that time.

It’s been two years since he last played the course, but Lee seemed to pick up where he left off, posting a first-round 64 to be in a tie for third. Mickelson shot 67, while Bubba Watson posted 69 in his first 18 holes.

Despite most of the low scores coming in the morning, Lee wasn’t the only afternoon player with a great first round; Sebastian Munoz is the leader at -9. Munoz played with two-time WV Open champion Christian Brand, who finished at +2.

