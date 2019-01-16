Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Big Draft Road closing on Tuesday, January 22 in Greenbrier County
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Big Draft Road closing on Tuesday, January 22 in Greenbrier County

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 16, 2019, 16:40 pm

8
0

Greenbrier Co., WV – West Virginia Division of Highways announces that Big Draft Road will be closed to through traffic, according to James Moore, District Nine Maintenance Engineer.

CR 36/1, Big Draft Road, will be closed for culvert replacement work on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.  The closure will be located approximately 3 miles north of the intersection of CR 15/5, Mountague Drive.  Local traffic will have access to all properties along Big Draft Road via US 60, Mountague Drive and Anthony Road.

Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and are encouraged to use alternate traffic routes during this time.

Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the work schedule.

Previous PostGov. Justice having Legislation prepared to eliminate the state tax on Social Security benefits
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X