Big Draft Road closing on Tuesday, January 22 in Greenbrier County

Greenbrier Co., WV – West Virginia Division of Highways announces that Big Draft Road will be closed to through traffic, according to James Moore, District Nine Maintenance Engineer.

CR 36/1, Big Draft Road, will be closed for culvert replacement work on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The closure will be located approximately 3 miles north of the intersection of CR 15/5, Mountague Drive. Local traffic will have access to all properties along Big Draft Road via US 60, Mountague Drive and Anthony Road.

Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and are encouraged to use alternate traffic routes during this time.

Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the work schedule.