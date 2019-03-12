Big 12 Medalist to Earn Military Tribute Invite

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Matt DigbyBy Mar 11, 2019, 20:57 pm

WOAY – The Greenbrier announced Monday that the individual medalist from this year’s Big 12 golf championship will earn an exemption into A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier in September. The resort’s Old White TPC will hold the Big 12 championship next month, with West Virginia serving as host school.

The PGA tournament has a history of inviting amateurs to compete in White Sulphur Springs, reserving exemptions for the winner of both the Haskins Award – commonly referred to college golf’s version of the Heisman Trophy – and the West Virginia Amateur.

Past Big 12 medalists include current PGA Tour pros Rickie Fowler, Hunter Mahan, and Charles Howell III.

West Virginia’s golf season continues March 23 with the Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate tournament in South Carolina. Dates for the Big 12 Championship are April 26-28. A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier will be held September 9-15.

