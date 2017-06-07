Big 12 golf championship bound for Greenbrier in 2019

Advertisement



MORGANTOWN, WV (WV METRONEWS) — The Greenbrier Resort was selected to host the 2019 Big 12 men’s golf championship, the league announced Wednesday.

The tournament will be staged at the Old White TPC Course in White Sulphur Springs, site of The PGA’s Greenbrier Classic since 2010.

“We’re excited to host our first-ever Big 12 golf championship in 2019,” Mountaineers athletics director Shane Lyons said. “We thank The Greenbrier and the Big 12 Conference for this opportunity and look forward to a first-class championship event.”

Click here to read more.

Related

Comments

comments