Bids for ‘Roads to Prosperity’ project surpasses estimates

By Daniella HankeyJul 28, 2018, 09:55 am
WHEELING, WV (AP)- West Virginia Division of Highways documents show that bids for the first major “Roads to Prosperity” highways construction project have exceeded estimates by more than $100 million.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports documents opened Wednesday show the low bid for the Interstate 70 project in Wheeling came in at more than $270 million. Some bidding surpassed $300 million.
A project list that was published last year shows the estimated cost for the project that includes the reconstruction or rehabilitation of miles of interstate highway was $172.5 million.
Highways spokesman Brent Walker says the I-70 bids raise concerns, adding that officials thought it could be a gauge of how bidding may go for other major projects.
Walker says officials will be analyzing the I-70 project bids over the next week.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
