Bicyclist hit by vehicle in Fayette County

UPDATE: A Fayette County man is injured after being struck by a vehicle in Beckwith. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

This afternoon the Fayette County 911 Center recieved notification of a pedestrian, who had been struck by a car on Beckwith Road. Responders found that an adult male was riding a bicycle in the roadway on Route 16, when he was struck by an approaching vehicle. Preliminary injury assessment on scene indicates minor injuries, however the subject was transported to the hospital for a more complete evaluation.

If you have any information

regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Corporal A.B. Hudson of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle in Fayette County.

Witnesses tell WOAY the accident occurred on Route 16 in Fayette County between Beckwith and Fayetteville.

The victim was alive but the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.