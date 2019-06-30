BEX Festival Wraps Up

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – The BEX Art Festival has been happening all week in Beckley at different locations. Some of the events included art exhibitions, live performances and hands-on programs. Many local business and organizations participated. Those involved said it has been great to see the collaborative effort.

“It’s, as far as I’m concerned, one of the first times that so many different people have come together to offer what they can to really make a wonderful collaboration of arts and entertainment for the city of Beckley,” Beckley Parks and Rec Director Leslie Baker said.

The festival concluded Sunday night with Rubber Soul, a Beatles tribute band, performing at 7:30 at Theatre West Virginia.