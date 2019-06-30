Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
BEX Festival Wraps Up

Anna SaundersBy Jun 30, 2019, 17:59 pm

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – The BEX Art Festival has been happening all week in Beckley at different locations. Some of the events included art exhibitions, live performances and hands-on programs. Many local business and organizations participated. Those involved said it has been great to see the collaborative effort.  

 “It’s, as far as I’m concerned, one of the first times that so many different people have come together to offer what they can to really make a wonderful collaboration of arts and entertainment for the city of Beckley,” Beckley Parks and Rec Director Leslie Baker said. 

The festival concluded Sunday night with Rubber Soul, a Beatles tribute band, performing at 7:30 at Theatre West Virginia. 

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

