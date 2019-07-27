Best Virginia Wins TBT Opener

WOAY – Best Virginia, a team involving West Virginia basketball alumni from recent years, defeated Seven City Royalty 79-63 in the first round of The Basketball Tournament’s Richmond regional.

Jaysean Paige and Kevin Jones each scored 17 points to lead Best Virginia, which established an early lead against a squad of Old Dominion alumni, and maintained that momentum throughout the afternoon.

Best Virginia will face Overseas Elite in the second round Saturday at 5:00 PM. Overseas Elite is the four-time defending TBT champion, and defeated Hilltop Dawgs 104-76 in their first-round matchup.