Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports Best Virginia Wins TBT Opener
SportsSports NewsWVU

Best Virginia Wins TBT Opener

Matt DigbyBy Jul 26, 2019, 22:18 pm

1
0

WOAY – Best Virginia, a team involving West Virginia basketball alumni from recent years, defeated Seven City Royalty 79-63 in the first round of The Basketball Tournament’s Richmond regional.

Jaysean Paige and Kevin Jones each scored 17 points to lead Best Virginia, which established an early lead against a squad of Old Dominion alumni, and maintained that momentum throughout the afternoon.

Best Virginia will face Overseas Elite in the second round Saturday at 5:00 PM. Overseas Elite is the four-time defending TBT champion, and defeated Hilltop Dawgs 104-76 in their first-round matchup.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X