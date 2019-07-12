“Best Virginia” Visits Beckley Thursday

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Basketball fans in Southern West Virginia had the chance to see former West Virginia basketball stars return to the court Thursday as part of an alumni tour.

Those who took part Thursday are on the “Best Virginia” squad, one of 64 teams entered in the 2019 edition of The Basketball Tournament. Names include John Flowers, Da’Sean Butler, Jaysean Paige, Nathan Adrian, and Devin Williams.

“Best Virginia” would jump out to an early lead against a “Southern WV Elite” team that consisted of recent Concord stars – including Tommy Bolte and Cam Shannon – and area natives like Derek Brooks and Damien Tunstalle. The Mountaineer alumni went on to win 118-80, led by 24 points from Kevin Jones. Taylor Smith recorded 19 for “Southern WV Elite.”

Flowers and “Best Virginia” head coach Jarrod West were both excited about the opportunity to visit Beckley, adding there is still a lot to work on before their TBT run begins on July 26. The alumni tour continues Saturday in the Eastern Panhandle.