Best Virginia Falls in TBT Second Round

WOAY – Best Virginia’s run in The Basketball Tournament came to an end Saturday as Overseas Elite won 80-68 in the second round of the Richmond regional.

The four-time defending champions established early momentum in the first half, and while Best Virginia made multiple rally attempts, they trailed 44-34 at halftime.

Best Virginia would open the third quarter by trimming the deficit to two points, but Overseas Elite would maintain the lead through the remainder of the game. Kevin Jones led Best Virginia with 20 points, while Devin Williams had a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds. Jaysean Paige also contributed 11 points.

Morgantown will host a TBT regional in 2020, as was announced two weeks ago at the exhibition game in Beckley.