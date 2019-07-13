“Best Virginia” Continues TBT Preparations

WOAY – Hear from “Best Virginia” head coach Jarrod West as the team of former West Virginia Mountaineers continues preparing for The Basketball Tournament later this summer.

That preparation includes an alumni tour in Beckley and Martinsburg, with players enjoying the chance to visit Southern West Virginia on Thursday.

West describes how John Flowers deserves credit for bringing together multiple generations of WVU basketball alumni in order to form “Best Virginia,” with the team ready to begin play July 26 in the Richmond regional. The winning team in The Basketball Tournament will win a $2 million prize.