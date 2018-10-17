ConsumerNewsWatchTop Stories
Best Buy hosts holiday hiring fair
By Daniella HankeyOct 17, 2018, 07:15 am
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)-Best Buy is getting ready for the holidays by hiring thousands of people across the country.
The company will host a national holiday hiring fair on Wednesday, Oct. 17 from 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at all its stores for seasonal positions.
People looking for a fun and rewarding job, or just looking for extra cash can apply in-person or online for jobs ranging from sales, customer service, merchandising to inventory. Interviews will take place the same day.
Best Buy offers a flexible schedule, competitive wages, 401k eligibility and an employee discount.
