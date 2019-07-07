Behind the Scenes of Historic Fayette Theater’s Production of Smoke on the Mountain

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va (WOAY) – Smoke on the Mountain is a musical set in the 1930s in a Baptist church. This weekend, the musical opened at the Historic Fayette Theater.

“One of the big things is the fact that they just got a light and so the preacher is so happy,” Director Gene Worthington said as he talked through the plot. “They turn the light on and just stare at it. It’s a wonderful thing and then we have a couple ladies, Maude and Miss Mabel, who are opposed to guitar playing and singing in the church on Saturday night so they’re sitting in the pews here throughout the show and they react to what goes on. Then there’s the Sanders family. And they’re all locals, people from the area who can sing and dance on occasion. It’s really a nice time.”

The theater put on the show back in the ’90s but this time, they’re doing it with live gospel music under the direction of Becky Leah.

“The music that was incorporated in the program itself from what they had selected,” Leah said. “And we just embellished on it and arranged it to make you smile and make you feel like you’ve been to church again.”

If you missed the shows this past weekend, there are still six more performances of Smoke on the Mountain over the next two weekends.

The theater will be holding auditions for its next show, Wait Until Dark, July 8 and 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Watch the full story above.