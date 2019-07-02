Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Beckley’s Summer Tennis League Begins Play

Matt DigbyBy Jul 02, 2019, 00:16 am

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – With last week’s sign-ups complete, the City of Beckley’s summer tennis league officially began Monday at Woodrow Wilson High School.

As mentioned last week, it was almost a decade since there was a summer tennis league in the city, but around 30 people signed up to take part this summer. There is a wide age range among participants, with Fayette, Wyoming, and Mercer counties among those represented in addition to Raleigh County.

Singles matches will take place on Monday, with doubles and mixed doubles competition beginning later this week; all matches will be eight-game pro sets. There will be an end-of-season tournament the last week of July.

Co-director Brian Showalter is optimistic that this year’s league will be a success given the turnout, and is hopeful it can continue in future years.

Matt Digby

